Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 9, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinWed. Powerball:26, 27, 43, 61, 69 —4Saturday’s Jackpot: $45MWed. Megabucks:14, 15, 19, 27, 36, 44Saturday’s Jackpot: $1.3MWed. Supercash:2, 5, 12, 14, 25, 30Wed. Pick 3—Midday: 018Wed. Pick 3—Evening: 771Wed. Pick 4—Midday: 3862Wed. Pick 4—Evening: 2608Wed. Badger 5: 6, 9, 21, 22, 30Wed. All or Nothing—Midday:1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 1013, 14, 16, 20, 22Wed. All or Nothing—Evening:1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 1012, 13, 19, 20, 22IllinoisWed. Pick 3—Midday: 021Wed. Pick 3—Evening: 182Wed. Pick 4—Midday: 7368Wed. Pick 4—Evening: 9279Wed. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 11, 15, 17, 24, 41Wed. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 9, 17, 24, 34, 35 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Director of Early Brain Development named Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation ongoing Woodstock man identified as fatal crash victim Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime