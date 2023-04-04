Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinMon. Powerball16, 30, 31, 54, 68 —1Wednesday’s Jackpot $170MMon. Supercash12, 14, 22, 28, 38, 39Mon. Pick 3—Midday: 737Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 820Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 9427Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 6268Mon. Badger 5: 7, 14, 19, 21, 26Mon. All or Nothing—Midday:5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 1114, 17, 19, 20, 21Mon. All or Nothing—Evening:3, 4, 5, 10, 13, 1618, 19, 20, 21, 22IllinoisMon. Pick 3—Midday: 459Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 414Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 8325Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 0821Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 4, 27, 29, 32, 33Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 9, 17, 25, 31, 34Mon. Lotto: 1, 15, 22, 26, 36, 46Extra Shot: 18Thursday’s Jackpot: $12.95M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Subject pulled from Rock River following pursuit STATELINE: Rock Bar & Grill does makeover Whitewater woman charged in death of baby boy Beloit man leads law enforcement officers on chase through area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime