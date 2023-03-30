Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinWed. Powerball:4, 9, 24, 46, 66 —7Saturday’s Jackpot: $147MWed. Megabucks:9, 15, 30, 35, 45, 49Saturday’s Jackpot: $1MWed. Supercash:1, 20, 22, 24, 26, 33Wed. Pick 3—Midday: 528Wed. Pick 3—Evening: 543Wed. Pick 4—Midday: 6489Wed. Pick 4—Evening: 8969Wed. Badger 5: 2, 4, 5, 8, 13Wed. All or Nothing—Midday:6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 1315, 16, 19, 21, 22Wed. All or Nothing—Evening:2, 5, 7, 8, 9, 1115, 17, 18, 19, 22IllinoisWed. Pick 3—Midday: 356Wed. Pick 3—Evening: 716Wed. Pick 4—Midday: 1665Wed. Pick 4—Evening: 3096Wed. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 1, 6, 8, 14, 17Wed. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 6, 8, 12, 14, 25 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Miss Beloit Pageant crowns its two 2023 winners Muskego schools complete investigation of allegations of racist behavior Beloit man pleads guilty to firearms offense Highway 81 corridor study hearing planned for Beloit Public Library. Beloit filmmaker debuts feel-good documentary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime