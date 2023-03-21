Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinMon. Powerball1, 27, 32, 47, 67—14Wednesday’s Jackpot $96MMon. Supercash4, 12, 19, 22, 27, 36Mon. Pick 3—Midday: 199Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 365Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 5754Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 0498Mon. Badger 5: 2, 24, 26, 28, 30Mon. All or Nothing—Midday:6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 1315, 16, 17, 18, 19Mon. All or Nothing—Evening:3, 10, 12, 13, 14, 1617, 18, 19, 21, 22IllinoisMon. Pick 3—Midday: 660Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 256Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 5335Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 7772Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 4, 7, 22, 24, 42Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 1, 5, 30, 32, 43Mon. Lotto: 6, 7, 13, 17, 23, 41Extra Shot: 21Thursday’s Jackpot: $12.05M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents stage protest at Muskego school board meeting Two accused of re-entering U.S. illegally, living in Rock County Miss Beloit, Miss Beloit’s Teen Competition set for March 25 Man dies after attempted breakin in Rockford Rockford murder suspect captured in Florida Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime