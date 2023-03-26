Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSat. Powerball:15, 17, 18, 47, 57 — 19Powerplay: 2XMonday’s Jackpot: $122MSat. Megabucks:1, 15, 23, 24, 27, 33Wednesday’s Jackpot: $1MThurs. Supercash:2, 20, 24, 25, 26, 36Fri. Supercash:1, 7, 13, 17, 24, 33Sat. Supercash:11, 12, 14, 16, 26, 30Thurs. Pick 3—Midday: 712Thurs. Pick 3—Evening: 029Fri. Pick 3—Midday: 371Fri. Pick 3—Evening: 007Sat. Pick 3—Midday: 720Sat. Pick 3—Evening: 553Thurs. Pick 4—Midday: 1481Thurs. Pick 4—Evening: 9708Fri. Pick 4—Midday: 1336Fri. Pick 4 Evening: 8604Sat. Pick 4—Midday: 0547Sat. Pick 4—Evening: 0940Thurs. Badger 5:5, 16, 19, 30, 31Fri. Badger 5:1, 4, 9, 21, 29Sat. Badger 5:5, 7, 11, 24, 26Sat. All or Nothing Midday:1, 7, 10. 11. 12. 1314, 17, 18, 20, 21Sat. All or Nothing Evening:3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 1314, 17, 18, 21, 22IllinoisFri. MegaMillion:14, 17, 33, 42, 66 — 15Tuesday’s Jackpot $322MThurs. Pick 3—Midday: 098Thurs. Pick 3—Evening: 170Fri. Pick 3—Midday: 967Fri. Pick 3—Evening: 247Sat. Pick 3—Midday: 510Sat. Pick 3—Evening: 135Thurs. Pick 4—Midday: 2549Thurs. Pick 4—Evening: 6981Fri. Pick 4—Midday: 8212Fri. Pick 4—Evening: 9317Sat. Pick 4—Midday: 6060Sat. Pick 4—Evening: 2036Thurs: Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 6, 20, 28, 32, 41Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 6, 13, 19, 24, 32Fri. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 1, 8, 10, 37, 44Fri. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 10, 25, 32, 44, 45Sat. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 3, 10, 13, 22, 29Sat. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 6, 15, 19, 36, 37Sat. Lotto: 21, 23, 24, 31, 38, 43Extra Shot: 9Monday’s Jackpot: $12.35M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Blackhawk Bank based in Beloit merges with Illinois banking firm Muskego schools complete investigation of allegations of racist behavior Janesville woman accused of felony OWI Beloit police investigate vehicle fire Three running for two seats on the Beloit school board Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime