ROCKTON — About a month after a giant fire leveled the Chemtool lubricant making facility in Rockton and forced some residents to evacuate the nearby area, local officials say they are continuing to seek additional information on behalf of citizens.
Rockton Village President John Peterson said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that he is grateful for the numerous firefighters and other first responders who cooperated to battle the massive fire.
“I stand before you both grateful and also concerned about the unanswered questions we face. I’m going to keep asking until we get answers,” Peterson said. “I’m grateful for all of the organizations that are doing air and water testing to make sure we’re safe.”
Peterson said some local playgrounds have been cleaned three times since the fire was extinguished to ensure they are safe for children. The fire started on June 14 and continued to burn for days.
Peterson added he remains focused on organizing a town hall event with various local and state officials to continue to offer more information residents are seeking.
John Kim, Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), said although the state agency has not detected any concerning levels of contaminants in the air or water supply, the agency remains dedicated to conducting further tests and will maintain a regular presence.
Staff members with the IEPA have been on-site roughly three times per week and will continue to make trips to Rockton for the foreseeable future, Kim said.
Kim added that testing results are being updated on the IEPA’s website often.
Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, said the health department continues to take residents’ calls and is encouraging citizens to take preventative healthcare steps, such as cleaning air filters, allowing fresh air into their homes, contacting their healthcare provider and limiting their exposure to indoor smoking.
The health department has thus far received 1,900 responses to surveys about the Chemtool fire, with about 5% of respondents stating they experienced negative symptoms, and less than 1% stating they sought medical attention at a hospital, Martell said.
Martell said respondents who reported symptoms most commonly stated they felt eye irritation, asthma flare-ups or developed a cough.
Addressing some recent concerns about the use of PFAS chemicals to help suppress the Chemtool fire, Martell said while the product can have some adverse health effects, some of those same chemical compounds are also found in things like cookware, cosmetics or carpets and have been used since about the 1940s.
In cooperation with other health and environmental agencies, Martell said the health department is offering routine updates and will continue to do so.
J. Hanley, Winnebago County State’s Attorney, said his office continues to collaborate with the Illinois State Attorney General’s Office after a lawsuit was filed last week against Lubrizol, which owns Chemtool.
Hanley said the primary goals of the litigation are to evaluate the extent of contamination, pursue remediation and cost recovery, to prevent future incidents and seek fines as necessary in the interest of protecting local air and water quality.
“I don’t see this as being anti-Chemtool,” Hanley said. “When we are thinking about this type of litigation, I have to protect the citizens of Winnebago County.”
Hanley said it is likely that the pending lawsuit will be the furthest extent of law enforcement action taken on the matter.
It is possible that the lawsuit could reach a conclusion within a couple of months, Hanley said, if a mutual agreement is reached on remediation and compensation.
However, it is also possible that the lawsuit could drag out for several months or even a year—depending upon how ongoing negotiations proceed.
Winnebago County Board Chairman Dave Chiarelli said the county is doing its part to support the Rockton community and is working with various agencies and organizations to address citizens’ questions.
“We are all working on this together,” Chiarelli said.
Jim Webster, the county board’s representative for District 2, said he appreciates the continued efforts of local and state officials to offer transparent information and address residents’ concerns.
Webster added that he found it reassuring to hear from the IEPA that extensive and ongoing testing has not revealed any major contamination impacting air quality or water supplies due to the fire.
He also said he believes the state’s attorney’s office is handling the litigation fairly.