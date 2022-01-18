BELOIT—Prepare for blindfolds and other surprises at the Beloit Evening Lions Club Fourth Annual Dining in the Dark Event. After a year off due to COVID-19, the event is returning on Jan. 29.
Social hour will be from 5—6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. and dancing will take place from 9—11 p.m. The event will be held at the Birch room of Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 Riverside Drive. Chuck Wilson will be the DJ for the fun-filled evening.
“Experience the world of the visually impaired while enjoying a four course meal blindfolded,” said Beloit Evening Lions Event Chairman Sandie Storley. “I love watching people try to figure out how to eat blindfolded. It’s a learning event for the public and there’s a lot of camaraderie.”
The fundraising event is hoped to help people better understand the world of the blind and visually impaired. Those daring enough to try the event will likely rely more on their sense of taste, sound, touch and smell to enjoy their meal. The dinner, by Mary’s Custom Catering, will consist of vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, smothered chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls and butter, brownie delight sundaes along with coffee and water.
Once people are blindfolded at their tables, they will be guided through their meal with the help of a Lions Club member. If someone lifts a blindfold, it’s a $10 fine, however, people are only fined once a night.
“If your table monitor catches you peeking, you are in trouble,” Storley said.
The cost is $50 per person or a table of eight for $375.
Tickets are available by contacting Storley at sstorley@att.net or calling her at 608-207-3584 or by contacting any Beloit Evening Lions Club member. The reservation deadline has been extended to Friday, Jan. 21. All proceeds will go toward the non-profits the Beloit Lions Clubs supports.
A 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a cash bar will be available. Included in the raffle items is a Radio Flyer wagon filled with bottles of booze. Storley has been stopping in to get donations from various “watering holes” and has been surprised with the overwhelming generosity of donations. Capone’s, JJ’S Tavern, The Last Lap, The Alibi, The Club, Boundaries Bar & Grill, The Townclub, Happy House Liquors, Palpable’s Pub, Ming’s on Madison, Kline’s Club 88 and the Tobacco Shack made donations for the raffle as well as McGilvra Electric Co. McGilvra electric is also sponsoring a table, as well as Action Glass.
“We’ve had a lot of community support,” she said.
At the $10 “blind” wine grab, people will select wines with hidden identities. Covered in a souvenir towel, no one will know what surprise is in store for them.
Students in the Leos Club and The Flag Corps will once again serve as servers and bussers. When Storley isn’t planning events and drumming up funds, she leads teams of girls whirling flags, otherwise known as The Flag Corps at McNeel and Cunningham intermediate schools.