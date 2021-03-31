Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) has an upcoming Earth Day fundraiser planned for May 5 as well as other events to mark on the calendar such as the Great American Cleanup on April 24 and the Clothing Drive on May 8.
The organization’s Earth Day fundraiser will be called the Earth Day Awards & Art Auction. The theme for this event is “Restore Our Earth,” and all submissions should reflect the theme. Art mediums can include, but are not limited to, pencil, chalk, charcoal, paint, photography, sculpture, jewelry, wood work, or recycled materials. Prizes will be awarded.
“We are looking for artists to donate a piece of art that will be auctioned off the night of the event. All artists will have a bio attached to their work to promote more work for the artist. All ages are welcome,” said KNIB Events and Communication Coordinator Jean Lopez Ginner.
People can go to www.KNIB.org for more details, rules and to learn how to submit artwork.
Artists can start submitting work now to KNIB and should call for an appointment. April 14 is the last day for submissions. Early bidding will begin April 21 and end at 6:55 p.m. on May 5 at the event. All bidding will be done on a phone app.
Lopez Ginner said the event will also feature KNIB’s four environmental awards honoring individuals or groups who have gone out of their way to make a difference in the environment. The nominations are currently open.
The event was originally planned to be a primarily online event on May 5 from 5-7 p.m., but it may have an in-person component at the Forest Hills Country Club depending on safety restrictions at the time. Artwork would be displayed on tables and there would be some appetizers if there is an in-person event. It could also be broadcast on Facebook live.
“We think we won’t get huge numbers. This will be a great trial run,” she said.
KNIB is already getting donated art. It’s first item was from an 8-year-old girl.
“People still have some time on their hands, and some are still stuck at home. Maybe former artists have work they would like to submit for us and there are high school kids who want to submit something,” she said.
Other upcoming events hosted by KNIB include the Great American Cleanup to be held Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon in Rockford and surrounding areas including South Beloit and Rockton. Participants can sign up now by going to KNIB.org and filling out the registration form. People must register by April 16.
“There is a place where you can pick up your supplies and then go out. We give lawn bags and put them by the curb. It’s a wonderful program, and with all the wind blowing around, litter is everywhere,” Lopez Ginner said.
Supplies are provided and include litter grabbers, vests, gloves and garbage bags. There will be various locations to pick up and return the supplies but people need to pre-register with that location. Supplies can be picked up at the location people signed up at from 8:30—9 a.m. on April 24 and returned the same day from noon—12:30 p.m.
Supply sites include ones at Rockton Village Green Park, 100 E. Chapel St. and South Beloit Fire Station, 429 Gardner St.
The KNIB Clothing Drive will be held May 8 from 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Drop off locations are as follows: Our Savior’s Church, 3300 Rural St., Rockford; three Farm & Fleet locations including 4725 W. State St. in Rockford, 4567 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe and 7300 E. Riverside
In Loves Park. KNIB is looking for clean clothing wearable or not, plus pillows, bedding, fabric, purses, shoes, belts, soft-sided luggage, stuffed toys and more.