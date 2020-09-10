ROCKFORD—Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will hold a clothing drive at several locations Saturday, including at the Roscoe Farm and Fleet Store at 4567 E. Rockton Ave.
The clothing drive will be held from 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Saturday. Other locations to drop off clothing include the Farm and Fleet stores at 7300 E. Riverside, Loves Park, and 4725 W. State St., Rockford. The Our Saviors Lutheran Churc at 3300 Rural St., Rockford, also is a drop-off site.
All items to be donated must be in plastic bags. People dropping off donations should remain in their vehicles while volunteers remove the donated items.
For more information, go to the website at knib.org.