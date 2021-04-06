SOUTH BELOIT - A Janesville man is wanted in Illinois on the charge of aggravated fleeing after a March 17 vehicle pursuit in Rock County that made its way to South Beloit, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
A South Beloit officer assisted Beloit officers in the pursuit after the suspect vehicle fled from Beloit to South Beloit. Truman said the vehicle was disobeying stop signs and fleeing at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control while going back across the Wisconsin state line.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jacob Ramos, 20, fled on foot.
He remains at-large.