Voters in northern Illinois decided who would be the state senator and state representative to serve them in Springfield on Tuesday.
Incumbent Democrat Steve Stadelman defeated Republican challenger Paul Hofmann for the District 34 seat in the state Senate.
Stadelman received 15,821 votes compareed to Hofmann's 15,039 votes.
Stadelman was elected to the Illinois Senate in 2012. Prior to that he was a television journalist in the Rockford area.
Hofmann retired from Sundstrand where he worked as an engineer.
District 34 includes the communities of Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockford and Roscoe.
Republican incumbent John Cabello defeated Democrat challenger Dave Vella in the race for District 68 State Representative seat.
Cabello received 15,958 votes compared to Vella's 12,837 votes.
Cabello was elected to the Illinois State Assembly in 2012. He is a former Rockford Police Department detective and he served on the Winnebago County Board from 2010 to 2012.
Vella is an attorney and co-founder of the Vella and Lund law firm in Rockford.
The 68th General Assembly District includes Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockford and Roscoe.