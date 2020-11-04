Illinois voters went to the polls Tuesday to make several choices including who would represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In District 16, incumbent Republican, Adam Kinzinger defeated Democrat challenger Dani Brzozowski.
Kinzinger received a total of 213,503 votes compared to Brzozowski’s 114,079 votes.
Kinzinger first was elected to Congress in 2010 when he was elected to represent the 11th Congressional District. After district lines were redrawn, he ran for and was elected to the 16th Congressional District in 2012. He has been re-elected three times since then.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He lives in Channahon, Illinois.
Brzozowski is chair of the LaSalle County Democrats.
The 16th District includes Boone, Bureau, DeKalb, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Lasalle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle, Stark, Will and Winnebago counties.
In District 17, incumbent Democrat Cheri Bustos defeated Republican challenger Esther Joy King.
Bustos received a total of 153,266 votes compared to King’s 142,406 votes.
Bustos of Moline has served in Congress since 2013. She is formerly a journalist and healthcare executive.
King of Rock Island is a real estate attorney and she serves in the U.S. Army Reserves.
The 17th District includes Carroll, Fulton, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Peoria, Rock Island, Stephenson, Tazwell, Warren, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.