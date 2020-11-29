SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates continued to decline in October in Illinois, but they remained higher than a year ago as communities still are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 6.6% in October, down from 10.4% in Sepbember, but up slightly from 5.1% in October of 2019, according to figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Nearby Boone County had a jobless rate of 5.3% in October, down from 8.4% in September, but up from 4.5% in October of 2019.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in October, down from 7% in September, but up slightly from 4.1% in October of 2019.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.5% in October, down from 6.9% in September, but up from 3.8% in October of 2019.
Cook County had the highest unemployment rate among Illinois’ 102 counties at 8.6% in October, down from 12.9% in September, but up from 3.4% in October of 2019.
Brown County had the lowest jobless rate in the state at 2.1% in October, down from 3.3% in September and down from 2.2% in October of 2019.
Among cities, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 8.4% in October, down from 12.9% in September, but up from 6.1% reported in October of 2019.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 6.1% in October, down from 9.7% in September, but up from 5.3% in October of 2019.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 6% in October, down from 8.9% in September, but up from 4.7% in October of 2019.
Harvey had the highest unemployment rate among the 106 largest communities in Illinois at 16.9% in October, down from 20.5% reported in September, but up from 6.1% in October of 2019.
Edwardsville had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.4% in October, don from 5.3% in September, but up from 2.8% in October of 2019.
All of the largest cities and all of the counties in Illinois reported unemployment rate reductions between September and October.
The statewide unemployment rate was 6.5% in October, down from 10% in September, but up from 3.5% in October of 2019.
The national unemployment rate was 6.6% in October, down from 7.7% in September, but up from 3.3% in October of 2019.