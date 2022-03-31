SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates in northern Illinois and throughout the state dropped in February after a slight increase at the beginning of 2022, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In Winnebago County, the unemployment rate was 7.7% in February, down from 8.5% in January and down from 10.2% in February of 2021, when the pandemic still had a grip on the Illinois economy.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 8.7% in February, down from 9.6% in January and down from 11.6% in February of 2021.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.5% in February, down from 5.8% in January and down from 7.2% in February of 2021.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 6% in February, down from 6.6% in January and down from 7.8% in February of 2021.
Among cities in northern Illinois, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 8.7% in February, down from 9.6% in January and down from 12.1% in February of 2021.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 11.1% in February, down from 12.1% in January and down from 14.8% in February of 2021.]
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in February, down from 5.8% in January and down from 8.5% in February of 2021.
The statewide unemployment rate was 4.8% in February, down from 5% in January and down from 6.9% in February of 2021.
“We are encouraged by Illinois’ sustained growth across the economy,” said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar. “Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois’ workforce.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000 jobs), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700 jobs), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800 jobs). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (14 areas each); Mining and Construction (13 areas); Manufacturing (12 areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (11 areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.