SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates in northern Illinois crept up in the first month of 2022 after recording record low rates in December, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Winnebago County recorded an unemployment rate of 8.5% in January, up from 6.3% in December, but down from 10.9% recorded in January of 2021.
Nearby Boone County recorded a jobless rate of 9.6% in January, up from 6.4% in December, but down from 12.1% in January of 2021.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 6.6% in January, up from 4.4% in December, but down from 8.2% in January of 2021.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.8% in January, up from 4.1% in December, but down from 7.6% in January of 2021.
Among cities in northern Illinois, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 9.6% in January, up from 7.7% in December, but down from 13% in January of 2021.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 12.1% in January, up from 8.3% in December, but down from 15.4% reported in January of 2021.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.8% in January, up from 4.5% in December, but down from 9% reported in January of 2021.
The statewide unemployment rate for January was 5%, down from 5.3% reported in December and down from 7.1% reported in January of 2021.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security noted that January marked the 14th consecutive month for unemployment rate declines when compared to the previous year.
“Today’s data reflects Illinois’ increasingly strong economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress. We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+7.9%, +6,700), the Elgin MSA (+6.0%, +14,000), the Chicago Metro Division (+5.6%, +193,800) and the Springfield MSA (+5.6%, +5,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the Champaign-Urbana MSA (-0.2%, -200) and unchanged in the Kankakee MSA. The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (14 areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (12 areas each); Government (11 areas); Professional & Business Services (10 areas); and Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (nine areas each).