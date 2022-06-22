Illinois is holding its primary election Tuesday when voters will decide who will advance to the general election in November.
Voters will decide races for Governor, Illinois House of Representatives, Winnebago County Clerk, Winnebago County Treasurer and Winnebago County Board seats. The General Election will be held Nov. 8.
Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said early voting has been slow but steady.
“We’re seeing it pick up a little more now that we’re getting closer to election day,” Gummow said.
Monday will mark the last day for early voting.
She is expecting a voter turnout of about 25% in the primary, mainly because the primary election includes candidates for governor.
The following races will appear on the primary election ballot on Tuesday:
District 90
Illinois House
Former Illinois Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park will face Roscoe Village President Mark Szula in the Republican primary vote.
Cabello previously represented District 68 in the Illinois House, but he was defeated in 2020 by Democrate Rep. Dave Vella. Cabello has been a detective with the Rockford Police Department and a Winnebago County Board member.
Szula has been serving on the Roscoe Village Board since 2017. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He has been a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 for more than 35 years.
The newly drawn District 90 of the Illinois House of Representatives includes the communities of South Beloit, Rockton, Roscoe, Shirland, Durand, Freeport and part of Machesney Park.
Winnebago
County Clerk
Incumbent Republican Lori Gummow will face Republican challenger Michael Delgado.
Gummow, of Loves Park, has served as county clerk since 2018. Prior to being elected county clerk, she was executive director of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.
Michael Delgado, of Rockford, is a correctional officer at the Winnebago County Jail.
Winnebago
County Treasurer
Republicans Randy Johnson and Steve Schultz will face off for a chance to challenge incumbent Democrat Susan Goral in November.
Johnson is a Rockton Township trustee. He said he wants to address the number of properties in Winnebago County where no property tax is being paid. He said by making all property owners responsible, it will lower property taxes paid by all.
Schultz, of Roscoe, has been a member of the Winnebago County Board since 2008, representing District 3. He is a certified public accountant. He believes his experience in financial services will bring a new level of efficiencies to the treasurers office.
County Board
District 3
Republicans John M. Guevara and Jay Durstock, both of Rocoe, are seeking the nomination from their party for the District 3 County Board seat. Guevara is a former member of the Winnebago County Board. Durstock is a member of the Roscoe Zoning Board.
County Board
District 7
Incumbent Paul M. Arena of Roscoe will face Michelle Lewis of Caledonia in a race for the Republican nomination for the District 7 Winnebago County Board seat.
Governor
Incumbent J.B. Pritzker will face challenger Beverly Miles in the Democrat primary.
In the Republican primary, six candidates are vying for the nomination. They are Darren Bailey, richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon and Jesse Sullivan.