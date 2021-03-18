SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates increased between December and January in all 102 Illinois counties and Boone County had the highest jobless rate among counties in January, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 11.9% in January, up from 7.6% in December, and up from 9.1% in January of 2020.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 11% in January, up from 8.4% in December and up from 7.3% in January of 2020.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 7.6% in January, up from 6.6% in December and up from 4.7% in January of 2020.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 8% in January, up from 6.5% in December and up from 5.6% in January of 2020.
Brown County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state in January at 3.2%, up from 2.9% in December.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 15.1% in January, up from 8.9% in December and up from 11.9% in January of 2020.
Rockford had an unemployment rate of 13.1% in January, up from 10.1% in December and up from 8.4% in January of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 9% in January, up from 8.2% in December and up from 5% in January of 2020.
Harvey had the highest unemployment rate among the 106 largest communities in Illinois at 18.4% in January. Normal and Wheaton tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 5.6% in January.
Unemployment rates increased in 77 of Illinois’ largest communities between December and January. Jobless rates decreased in 19 communities and rates stayed the same in 10 communities.
The statewide unemployment rate was 8.5% in January, up from 7.9% in December and up from 4% in January of 2020.
The national unemployment rate was 6.8% in January, up from 6.5% in December and up from 4% in January of 2020.
“The (Gov. J.B.) Pritzker administration remains steadfast in providing support and services to individuals impacted by this pandemic more than a year later,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “As IDES works to rollout the new extensions provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to ensure eligible claimants have access to benefits, they will continue to provide job-matching resources to individuals as the economy works to recover statewide.”