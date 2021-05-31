SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates bumped up in some northern Illinois communities and counties in April, but when compared to last year, when the pandemic hit, it is clear there has been a dramatic change in the local economy.
Boone County had the highest unemployment rate among Illinois’ 102 counties with a rate of 10% in April, up from 7.8% in March. However, the rate has reduced from 23.3% reported in April of 2020, according to figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 9.7% in April, up from 8.1% in March, but down from 22.3% in April of 2020.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 6.2% in April, down slightly from 6.3% in March, and down from 15.6% reported in April of 2020.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.9% in April, down from 6.4% in March and down from 13.4% reported in April of 2020.
Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.2% in April, down from 3.3% in March and down from 12.5% in April of 2020.
“Decreased unemployment in all 102 counties compared to last spring is a critical component of Illinois’ pandemic recovery, and the administration will continue to deploy every available resource to ensure that this economic rebound is as widespread as possible,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “That said, COVID-19 is still with us, and the Department remains focused on supporting workers not yet able to rejoin the labor market through benefits as well as job-matching resources.”
Among cities in Illinois, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 11.7% in April, up from 10% in March, but down from 24.1% in April of 2020.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 13% in April, up from 9.9% in March, but down from 27.4% in April of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 7.7% in April, down from 7.8% in March, and down from 15.6% in April of 2020.
Willmette had the lowest unemployment rate among Illinois’ 106 largest communities at 4% in April, down from 4.2% in March and down from 11.5% in April of 2020.
Dolton had the highest unemployment rate at 17% in April, up from 15.3% in March, but down from 22.2% in April of 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate was 7.1%, unchanged from March, but down from 16.3% in April of 2020.
The national unemployment rate was 5.7% in April, down from 6.2% in March and down from 14.4% in April of 2020.