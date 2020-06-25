Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.