Illinois Paid Leave

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker displays the newly signed Paid Leave For All Workers Act as Illinois House Speaker pro-tem Jehan Gordon Booth, left, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, second from left, and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford applaud on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois became one of three U.S. states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason starting in January of 2024.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law on Monday that will take effect next year.

Starting Jan. 1, Illinois employers must offer workers paid time off based on hours worked, with no need to explain the reason for their absence as long as they provide notice in accordance with reasonable employer standards.

Recommended for you