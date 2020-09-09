SPRINGFIELD—The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2020. A DuPage County resident in her 40s became ill in mid-August.
“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
The West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito pool in Winnebago County, Illinois.
Residents are urged to take precautions including using insect repellent and reducing mosquito breeding areas, such as areas of standing water.