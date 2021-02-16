MACHESNEY PARK—No people were injured, but a dog died following a house fire in Machesney Park on Tuesday morning, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.
Authorities responded at around 6:25 a.m. to a fire at a home on Glen Forest Drive. Fire was seen coming from the roof of the residence when crews arrived.
All residents of the home made it out safely and first responders attempted to revive a dog that was in the home with CPR and oxygen.
No suspected cause of the fire or damage estimate were released on Tuesday.
Departments from South Beloit and Rockton responded to the blaze to assist Harlem-Roscoe.