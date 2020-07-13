ROCKFORD - The Rodeway Inn at 3909 11th St. has been condemned after Rockford police executed a search warrant at the hotel and arrested several people.
The Rockford Police Department had received numerous complaints about drug dealing, drug use, prostitution and weapons offenses at the hotel, according to a news release from the police department.
On July 9 a search warrant was executed and police found drugs and drug paraphernalia, including needles and equipment used to package drugs.
Building inspectors found various violations which resulted in the hotel being condemned.
Nine people were arrested, with seven of them being arrested on outstanding warrants.
