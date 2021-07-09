SOUTH BELOIT - Sonya Hoppes, a former South Beloit resident who served on the South Beloit City Council previously, has been chosen to fill the position of city administrator.
Hoppes currently serves as Parks and Recreation Manager in Wildwood, Florida. She previously served as assistant director of recreation at Beloit College. She also served as recreation coordinator for the City of Beloit Department of Leisure Services.
She also served on the South Beloit City Council on two occasions when she was appointed to fill vacancies on the council. She was appointed to the city council in 2014 and again in 2017. Both times she served as commissioner of public property. She also served on the South Beloit Centennial Committee. The city's 100-year anniversary celebration was held in 2017.
Mayor Ted Rehl said the council met in executive session Tuesday and decided to offer Hoppes the job. She has since accepted. Salary negotiations have not started yet, but Rehl said he anticipates it will be around the $90,000 range.
Rehl said he expects Hoppes will be a tremendous asset in promoting economic development and plotting out the city's future.
"I think with the help of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, she will do a spectacular job," Rehl said. "Having a full-time person who can give attention to the economic opportunities that come along every day. No one working part time will ever do that job justice."
Hoppes was one of two finalists for the city administrator job. John Cook, who currently serves as a regional technician for the U.S. Census Bureau in Des Moines, Iowa, was the other finalist.