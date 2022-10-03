SOUTH BELOIT—Tristen Fulton has the normal challenges any high school student has in studying and working toward graduation. But, he also has the challenges of running his own business.
Since he was 14, Fulton has been doing landscaping work, first with his uncle and then at age 16, created his own business—Fulton Landscaping.
The business serves clients in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin including in Beloit, Wisconsin and in the Illinois cities of Rockford, Machesney Park, Roscoe and South Beloit, where Fulton lives.
Fulton is now a senior at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois, but is done with his school day by noon on most days, which allows him to do his landscaping during the afternoon and on weekdays.
“The reason I still do it today is because it’s enjoyable for me and my friend does it with me and we get satisfaction whenever we’re doing the job,” Fulton said.
Fulton’s friend, Kenneth Sorenson, who is also a senior at Hononegah High School, has been working with him for around a year. Most of the time Fulton does landscaping work alone, but if it’s a bigger project, Sorenson will join him and help with the work. Fulton adds that his mother supports his business a lot and helps out.
Fulton offers the usual landscaping work including mulching, planning, removing plants, paving brickwork and mowing lawns.
“The subjects are lawn care, landscaping and hardscaping,” Fulton said.
Fulton plans to continue with his landscaping business and after he graduates school. He hopes to eventually go to college, but right now he wants to focus on his landscaping business.
“The thing that keeps me doing it is seeing people happy,” he said. “I’ve made lots of connections.”
He said it makes him feel good, just seeing his clients happy that they finally have someone who is able to do the work they need and someone they can rely on and trust.
“It’s exciting for me,” he added.
Fulton likes where he’s at, but also is looking to grow in the future. He hopes to have a building for his business and branch out to other areas where he hasn’t been before. He’s also looking to find more communities where people can’t afford big landscaping companies, but he still wants to help them out with lower prices.