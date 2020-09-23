ROCKFORD—A homeless Rockford man has been indicted on the charge of arson related to a fire at an abandoned church.
Edward Wash, 28, was indicted by a grand jury on the charge of arson, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office.
On Sept. 2, the Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to 607 Walnut St. for a fire at an abandoned church. During the investigation, Wash was developed as suspect.
Arson is a Class 2 Felony that is punishable by a sentence range of three to seven years in prison. Wash is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Oct. 2.