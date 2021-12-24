Over 100 million Americans are expected to travel over the Christmas and New Years holidays this year as travel is expected to be up nearly a third from pandemic-stricken 2020, according to AAA.
More than 109 million people—an almost 34% increase from 2020—will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
That dramatic bounce-back—27.7 million more people traveling—will bring this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels. Airlines will see a 184% increase over last year.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”
AAA is also offering the “Tow to Go” service for disabled vehicles in Wisconsin between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3. This free service allows motorists in Wisconsin to have a tow truck remove an impaired vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The service is available to AAA members and non-members. For assistance, call 855-286-9246.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen where possible for the Christmas holiday to minimize travel disruptions. {span}Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Dec. 24, to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26. {span}Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.{/span}{/span}
Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of U.S. public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public places in an area of substantial or high transmission.
Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner urged those traveling for the holidays to follow state and local public health guidelines to protect against COVID-19.
Below are some tips for staying safe while traveling:
- Stay home if you are sick or think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- Consider postponing travel until you are fully vaccinated, especially if you are considering international travel.
- Be prepared to wear a mask. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status on all planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the U.S. and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
- Check requirements for your travel and destination before you go. You may be required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or quarantine before you travel or when you arrive.
- Be flexible and patient. Travel plans and requirements may change.
To minimize risk:
- Choose outdoor activities whenever possible
- Limit use of public transportation
- Wear a mask when in indoor, public settings
- Maintain physical distance
- Avoid large gatherings or crowded places
- Wash hands regularly