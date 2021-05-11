ROCKFORD—Midway Village in Rockford is gearing up for a reenergized spring and summer event schedule after COVID-19 forced cancellations of many events last year, with a World War One living history exposition.
The museum will host Tour of Duty: World War One Reenactment Weekend on May 22 and 23. Session times vary on both days at staggered times, including: 9:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2 p.m. The event is free to museum members and $14 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 17. Children age 2 and younger are free. A limited number of reservations are available.
“We’re very excited about coming back,” said Midway Village Marketing Director Lonna Converso. “It’s going to be smaller groups, but everyone will still get the same great experience.”
World War One history events at Midway started over a decade ago and in 2018, in honor of the 100 year anniversary of the war, the museum hosted its largest event ever.
“We had more and more people attending and more people were getting interested in it,” Converso said. “We continued it and we started seeing really good numbers and more re-enactors wanted to participate.”
Two-hour guided tours will be offered which is a change from past years to prevent large crowds gatherings, with visitors able to immerse themselves in 1914 through 1918 wartime history. Visitors will be guided in small groups through history displays including authentic and replica vehicles, artifact exhibits, and presentations by more than 100 World War I re-enactors.
The finale to the tour is a half-hour narrated battle showcasing trench warfare. Light refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase.
Registration for the event is available online at www.midwayvillage.com/ or by calling the museum at 815-397-9112. Tickets can also be purchased at the museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford.
Social distancing and masks are required for the event.