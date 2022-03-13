ROSCOE _ They popped up without notice or fanfare, the familiar-looking, brown highway designation signs on Illinois 251. The name… SPC. Brandon Jacob Rowe… is known to longer-term Roscoe and Rockton residents, bringing memories, smiles and tears.
But, their unheralded appearance in December 2021 at the intersection of Illinois 251 and Bridge Street, plus immediately south of the Illinois 251 and Rockton Road interchange will not go unrecognized by the community Rowe grew up in and left to serve in the Army nearly 19 years ago.
Commander Ruben Hernandez, Roscoe VFW Post 2955, said Rowe is remembered and his sign at the Bridge Street location will be dedicated in a ceremony set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19.
“The sign isn’t a complete surprise,” Hernandez added. “It was in process when the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago. However, we had no notice that it had been installed. Now we will gather to dedicate this stretch of highway that runs from Bridge Street north on Illinois 251 to, I believe, the state line.”
The VFW is hosting the event in the parking lot of the First National Bank, 5360 Bridge St., with additional parking provided at the VFW, 11385 Second St.
“We have donations to fund transportation for anyone who wants to park at the VFW. The Roscoe Police Department and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department will be assisting,” Hernandez said. “The ceremony will include an honor guard, ribbon cutting, brass band, bagpipes, and several regional officials who will offer their words of remembrance, including the reading of Rowe’s final letter to his mother, Wendy Borowski. After the ceremony, those who care to can gather at the VFW for refreshments and fellowship.”
Rowe was a graduate of Hononegah High School in 2000. He originally joined the U.S. Army to earn money for college, achieving the rank of SPC and assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (air assault) out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom as an Army specialist and machine gunner who was trained to rappel from Black Hawk helicopters. Rowe died on March 31, 2003, when his platoon came under fire. He was just two weeks shy of his 21st birthday. A public memorial service was held in Rockton when hundreds turned out to show their respects for the young man.
“Brandon wanted to join the military when he was in his junior year at Hononegah,” his mother recalled. “He was 16, and I convinced him to finish his education. He initially wanted to earn money for college by joining, but that changed. He became a man with a mission.”
Borowski added that Rowe’s father, Milton Rowe, asked why the infantry.
“Brandon told his father someone had to do the dirty work,” Borowski said. He enlisted in the summer of 2001 and had only been deployed to Iraq less than a month.”
Borowski explained that the two memorial signs are the result of a Rockford God Star mother’s efforts for her son, a long-time friend who shared her loss.
“I asked how I could get the signs for Brandon, and she connected me with State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R-69th Dist.). He introduced a resolution into the House, which passed, and then State Senator Dave Syverson (R-35th Dist.) brought it before the General Assembly,” Borowski said. “During that effort, the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the process was delayed so long that it had to be restarted completely from scratch.”
Borowski described her son as a happy, smiling person who was well-liked. That he is still missed and remembered is why she put in the considerable effort to have his memorial signs installed as a symbol of his commitment, service and sacrifice.
“When we lose a child, I don’t believe there is any such thing as closure,” Borowski concluded. “But there is comfort in accepting that Brandon was doing exactly what he wanted to do. That, and the ongoing support of the soldiers he served with, helps to keep his memory alive in the community and country he served and loved.”