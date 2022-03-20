ROSCOE - In his final letter to his mother while he was serving with Charlie Company, 502nd Infantry, 101st Airborne Division in Iraq, Spc. Brandon Rowe promised to write more.
"Sorry for the short letter. There will be more, don't worry," his letter stated.
Unfortunately, there were no more letters. The young Roscoe man lost his life on March 31, 2003 when his unit came under attack near Al Hillah, Iraq while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was only 20 years old.
On Saturday, a special ceremony was held in the parking lot of the First National Bank in Roscoe to keep his memory alive. A stretch of Illinois Highway 251 from Roscoe to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, has officially been dedicated as the Spc. Brandon Jacob Rowe Memorial Highway with signs posted along the highway in the last few weeks.
Ed Suchoski of the Roscoe VFW Post 2955 served in the 101st Airborne Division from 1966 - 1968 - the same division Brandon Rowe would serve in 37 years later.
He said Brandon Rowe will always belong to Charlie Company, and Suchoski will keep his memory alive every time he sees the highway dedication signs.
"People will look at these signs and wonder who Brandon Rowe is," Suchoski said during the dedication ceremony Saturday. "I will go out of my way to drive that road so I can remember Brandon."
He said the motto of the 101st Airborne Division is "Rendezvous With Destiny." He felt Rowe's destiny was to remind people of the sacrifice all his brothers and sisters in the military make to ensure the freedom and safety of people in the U.S. and abroad.
He reminded those at the ceremony that 14,000 members of the 101st Airborne Division currently are stationed in Poland as tensions rise in Europe and Ukraine.
Roscoe VFW Post Commander Ruben Hernandez said Brandon Rowe should be remembered by all who enjoy the freedoms this country provides.
"I pray I can be as strong as he was. I thank him for his ultimate sacrifice. I salute Brandon Rowe forever," he said.
The initiative to name the stretch of Highway 251 in memory of Rowe was started by State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford who introduced a resolution in the Illinois House of Representatives at the request of Rowe's family. A letter from Sosnowski was read during the ceremony Saturday noting Rowe's service to his country and his sacrifice.
Letters also were read from State Sen. Dave Syverson, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.
Wendy Borowski, Brandon Rowe's mother, said she was touched by the ceremony and the show of support.
"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the VFW and the community," she said.
Following the ceremony, a lunch was held at the Roscoe VFW.