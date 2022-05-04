hot Harlem-Roscoe firefighters to host drive-through lunch Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE - The Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters Association will host its Spring Drive-through Lunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on May 14 at Fire Station 1, 10544 Main St., Roscoe.The lunch is free but donations will be accepted.The lunch will include brats, burgers, a bag of chips, a cooking and a bottle of water.For information, visit the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harlem-roscoe Fire Protection District Drive-through Lunch Fire Station 1 Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Janesville woman accused of ninth OWI offense Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Beloit Serta employees to move to Janesville in phases Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime