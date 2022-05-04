ROSCOE - The Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters Association will host its Spring Drive-through Lunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on May 14 at Fire Station 1, 10544 Main St., Roscoe.

The lunch is free but donations will be accepted.

The lunch will include brats, burgers, a bag of chips, a cooking and a bottle of water.

For information, visit the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Facebook page.