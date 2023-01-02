Retiring Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Chief Don Shoevlin speaks with Marcie Ball, left, and Dean Presley, center, during an open house held at Harlem-Roscoe’s Fire Station 1 on Friday. Ball and Presley are the daughter and widow of former Harlem-Roscoe Chief Oscar Presley.
ROSCOE—Old friends and colleagues wished retiring Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Chief Don Shoevlin well during a gathering at Fire Station 1 on Friday.
Shoevlin has 19 years of experience in fire service and he was named chief of the Harlem-Roscoe department in 2008. He served as president of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association in 2020-2021.
Among those wishing Shoevlin well were Dean Presley, the widow of former Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Oscar Presley, and daughter Marcie Ball. They presented Shoevlin with a framed photo collage of scenes from the fire department.
The open house event featured a “Walk-Out” ceremony marking Shoevlin’s departure, and a swearing in ceremony for new Harlem-Roscoe Chief Patrick Trollop.
Trollop has served as a Battalion Chief with the Harlem-Roscoe department and has been with the department for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked as a paramedic for five years for a private ambulance service in the Rockford area. He also served as as an Infantry Squad Leader in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Other recent promotions in the Harlem-Roscoe department include: Kevin Briggs was promoted to deputy chief; Mike Jones and Jeff Grant were sworn in as battalion chiefs; Spencer Caruana was sworn in as a lieutenant; Jacob Archbeau and Jay Starnes were sworn as new firefighters and Ryan Donner, Eric Ceniti and Will Sieracki completed their firefighter probationary period.