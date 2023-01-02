Don Shoevlin wished a happy retirement
Retiring Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Chief Don Shoevlin speaks with Marcie Ball, left, and Dean Presley, center, during an open house held at Harlem-Roscoe’s Fire Station 1 on Friday. Ball and Presley are the daughter and widow of former Harlem-Roscoe Chief Oscar Presley.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

ROSCOE—Old friends and colleagues wished retiring Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Chief Don Shoevlin well during a gathering at Fire Station 1 on Friday.

Shoevlin has 19 years of experience in fire service and he was named chief of the Harlem-Roscoe department in 2008. He served as president of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association in 2020-2021.