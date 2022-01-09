ROSCOE—The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to three vehicle crashes Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 9600 block of Belvidere Road.

The second occurred at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of Highway 251 when a car rolled over twice before hitting a pole.

The third happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 251 and Highway 173 when a car hit a pole.

No one was transported for medical treatment in any of the crashes.