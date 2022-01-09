hot Harlem-Roscoe Department responds to three crashes Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE—The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to three vehicle crashes Saturday night and early Sunday morning.The first crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 9600 block of Belvidere Road.The second occurred at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of Highway 251 when a car rolled over twice before hitting a pole.The third happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 251 and Highway 173 when a car hit a pole.No one was transported for medical treatment in any of the crashes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harlem-roscoe Fire Protection District Traffic Crashes Roscoe Highway 251 Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 11 candidates running for Beloit school board Wind turbines may be erected in area Over two dozen bullets fired in township homicide Charges file after police chase in Beloit City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime