ROCKFORD—Keeping northern Illinois clean and beautiful isn’t easy and the recent health precautions brought on by the coronavirus/COVID-19, has required one organization to adapt in order to continue its mission.
Keep Northern Illinois Clean and Beautiful (KNIB) has had to postpone some events and change the way it conducts other events in order to protect its volunteers and the general public.
The Great American Cleanup, which originally was scheduled for April 25 has been rescheduled for June 20.
“We spoke with the mayor (of Rockford) and we did a lot of research,” said KNIB Events and Communications Coordinator Jean Lopez.
She said at first, KNIB thought the event might go forward as planned since the nature of the cleanup has people work outside and spread far apart. However, volunteers still would have to gather at some points to pick up cleaning supplies and to drop off trash.
One of the sites where volunteers gather each year is the South Beloit Fire Station, where volunteers check in and where they have been treated to a lunch.
However, this year organizers of the cleanup decided it would be best to postpone the event until June 20. The event is planned for 9 a.m.—noon.
But, that doesn’t mean people still can’t clean up in their neighborhoods and park areas. Lopez said she already has noticed people have been cleaning up, so as a fun way to recognize these civic minded individuals, KNIB will be posting photos of people cleaning up on the KNIB Facebook page.
“If you are cleaning up on your own, take a photo and send it to us and we will post it online,” Lopez said.
She said people still should practice social distancing or pick up trash with their family who they normally would be around. She still wants people to play it safe in this uncertain time.
KNIB also will be holding a Clothing Drive from 9 a.m.—noon on May 9 at the KNIB Recycling Center at 4665 Hydraulic Road, Rockford. Residents can donate clean, folded clothing in plastic bags or in boxes. No hangers should be in the bags or boxes.
Those donating the items should not get out of their vehicles. The volunteers will remove the boxes or bags for the people making the donations. This is a safety measure to protect both the volunteers and the public.
The regular recycling service still is being offered from 2—5 on Tuesdays and from 9 a.m.—noon on Saturdays. As with the clothing drive, residents dropping off recycling at the recycling center in Rockford should not get out of their vehicles. Volunteers, who will be wearing masks and gloves, will remove the items to be recycled. If the person has to pay to drop off an item, such as a television, the volunteers will remove the item and take the credit card from the customer. The card will be cleaned before returned to the customer.
Through all the challenges this time presents, organizers of KNIB events appreciates the volunteers and the people who help with keeping the area clean and beautiful.
“We’re just adapting. We are an organization that is always adapting,” Lopez said.
