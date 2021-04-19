SOUTH BELOIT—Residents can lend a hand in the Great American Clean-up set for Saturday by cleaning up their yards and neighborhoods.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is promoting the Great American Clean-up which is held each year as a way to help beautify communities across the country. Several communities have recruited volunteers to clean up areas on Saturday. The South Beloit Fire Station on Gardner Street will be one location where registered volunteers will gather on Saturday morning before going out on their cleaning adventures.
To learn ways to help keep the area clean and beautiful, visit the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful website at www.knib.org.