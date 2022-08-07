A player returns a volley during the Roscoe Mud Volleyball Tournament at Riverside Park in Roscoe Saturday. The tournament attracted 176 teams of players who were happy to get a little dirty in the name of fun.
ROSCOE—Steve Stockdale of Beloit was enjoying some food and bonding with his teammates as they awaited their next match at the Roscoe Mud Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
Stockdale, who was a member of the Blackout or Backout team sponsored by Mustang’s Bar and Grill in South Beloit, said he has been playing mud volleyball in Roscoe for 12 years.
“I grew up on a farm, so I wasn’t afraid of getting dirty,” he said.
His team was one of 176 teams that signed up for some messy fun at Riverside Park in Roscoe, and to raise some money for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB).
Stockdale, like hundreds of others who came to play in the mud Saturday, said the main attraction was having fun.
“I’m having fun with my friends, playing the sport we love to play,” he said.
Kris Richmond of Rockford was taking a little time to rest after his team, DBZ, lost a match. But, winning or losing didn’t seem to matter to him.
“I’m just out here to have a good time,” he said, noting Saturday marked the second year he played mud volleyball in Roscoe. “I have been waiting all year for this, and it’s for a good cause.”
He said his brother-in-law talked him into playing, and since he played a lot of volleyball when he was stationed overseas in Kuwait, he decided to give it a try. He soon fell in love with the sport.
Teams competing had names such as Mud Flaps, Dirt Devils and Beer, Blocks and Battlestar Galactica. And duct tape was a necessity as players taped their shoes to their ankles so they wouldn’t be lost in the muddy depths of the volleyball courts.
Pamela Osborne, executive director of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, said all the players were awesome and the weather, although a bit hot as temperatures rose above 90 degrees in the afternoon, was terrific.
Those who wanted a souvenir could buy a KNIB tie dyed T-shirt which bore the slogan “Mud, Sweat and Beers.”
Steve Lindsay, marketing director for KNIB, said last year the volleyball tournament attracted 137 teams, so more teams signed up this year and teams came from all across the Stateline Area.
Many of the players have been playing in the Roscoe Mud Volleyball Tournament for years.
“One guy who came to the team captains’ meeting said he has been playing for 23 years,” Lindsay said. “He even proposed to his wife at the tournament.”
Spectators also came to the park to cheer their teams on and some children waded through the mud courts between matches, so they could get in on some muddy fund.
Funds raised by the event support KNIB programs, such as the Christmas Tree recycling program held after the holiday season, the Great American Clean-up, the fall clothing drive, cell phones for soldiers and the recycling centers.