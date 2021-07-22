MACHESNEY PARK—Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is starting construction of its new restaurant at 9901 Orlando Ave.
The restaurant will seat more than 80 guests and will have additional seating on a patio. Drive-through service and mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app will be available. The menu will include steakburgers, Vienna beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, frozen custard and more.
Freddy’s was co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon and its first location was opened in Wichita, Kansas.