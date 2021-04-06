ROCKTON TOWNSHIP—Three incumbents and a newcomer won seats on the Rockton Township Board of Trustees Tuesday.
Incumbent Vicky Ivy, who was appointed to the board two years ago, was the top vote-getter with 714 votes, followed by newcomer Constance Gleasman who received 701 votes. Incumbent Randall Johnson received 661 votes and incumbent Gene Hermann received 614 votes.
Johnson has been serving on the Rockton Township board since 2017. Hermann, 59, has been a member of the Rockton Township Board for three years, having been appointed to fill a vacancy.
Newcomer Ricarda Gomes Moore received 503 votes, which was not enough to gain a seat on the board.
In the town supervisor race, Paul Williams was elected with 725 votes. His challenger, Angelo Eterno, received 357 votes.