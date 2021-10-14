SPRINGFIELD—The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed the first human West Nile virus-related death in Illinois for 2021 in a press release issued Friday.
A Will County resident who first became ill in late August and tested positive for West Nile virus has died, the press release stated.
Currently, 40 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois. Last year, IDPH reported 42 human cases (although human cases are underreported), including four deaths. In 2020, 26 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, and/or human case.
The Winnebago County Health Department conducts active surveillance for West Nile virus (WNV) from April through Oct. 15 each year when it sets out mosquito pools and asks residents to report dead birds.
As of Oct. 13, 2021, there have been no positive mosquito pools and one positive bird identified in 2021. It currently has no reported cases of WNV in humans for 2021, according to information from the Winnebago County Health Department.
Illinois counties with human WNV cases include Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Peoria and Will.
There have been no cases confirmed in Rock County according to information from the Rock County Health Department.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis can occur. People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk.
To help prevent WNV people should empty all sources of standing water and repair or replace screens that have tears. When outdoors people should wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535.
People should report locations where they see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.