ROCKTON – The Chemtool chemical fire scene in Rockton is still active on Tuesday, and firefighting efforts to secure the scene further are underway as local, state and federal partners look to maintain public and environmental safety.
9 a.m.
In a news conference Tuesday morning, Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pumps, an industrial firefighting crew, was on scene preparing to deploy foam used to smother the ongoing fire. The crew has extensive experience handling oil refinery fires around the country, Wilson said.
“We’ve had so much cooperation from local, state and federal authorities in getting resources to mitigate this unfortunate situation,” Wilson said. “They are good at what they do and we want to make sure we have our situation under control so as to not compromise the village or any of our waterways.”
At around 11 a.m., U.S. Fire Pumps will deploy the foam, at which point the smoke plume is expected to change colors.
If the fire were to continually burn without fire prevention efforts, Wilson speculated the fire could last for up to seven days. A total of 500,000 gallons of oil remain burning, and were a source of multiple explosions on Monday morning and Monday afternoon.
Environmental protection efforts will precede the foam deployment on the burning oil to protect the nearby Rock River. Trenches have been dug along the west side of the plant on Prairie Hill Road, and absorbent booms have been placed in the river as a further precaution, Wilson said.
“We want to make sure that’s in place before we start firefighting,” Wilson said. “We want to protect the scene, the public and the environment in general. We cannot let this turn into a nightmare scenario where something happens. We rely on the Rock River and our aquifers.”
The one-mile “hot zone” evacuation area recommendation and three-mile area mask recommendation both remain unchanged, according to Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell.
Martell said the health department had not yet received extensive air quality readings from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), but noted that ground-level air quality remained unchanged.
“We are continuing to ask people if they live nearby to evacuate and if they live within a three-mile area that they wear a mask as a precaution to protect your lungs,” Martell said.
Wind patterns are also being monitored, Martell said.
A total of 10 people stayed overnight at the evacuation site at Roscoe Middle School, which has capacity for 60 individuals to stay overnight, with the shelter to remain open “as long as needed,” Martell added.
“We are hoping to return people to their homes as soon as possible,” Martell said. “But we continue to ask for patience.”
Those who have fire debris on property are asked to handle the debris with care while wearing gloves or using tools to pick up debris to be disposed of. Debris should not be touched with bare skin, Wilson stressed.
A total of 84 departments and agencies have responded to the incident, with crews working on eight-hour operational periods with five ladder trucks and five firetrucks and three ambulances per shift.
“It’s a huge collaborative effort.” Wilson said.
A hotline has been established for those with questions about the fire. Those in need of assistance are asked to call 815-972-9300 or email rocktonchemfire@wchd.org.
8:40 a.m.
Winnebago County Chairman Joseph Chiarelli issued an executive proclamation of a disaster emergency in Winnebago County in a press release this morning following the Monday fire at Chemtool, 1165 Prairie Hill Road, according to a press release from the county.
The Chemtool plant in the Rockton Township was totally destroyed by fire on Monday after firefighters were called in at 7 a.m. The plant, which produces lubricants, employs about 70 people who all evacuated safely. Teams of area fire departments are working in rotating 8-hour shifts to battle the blaze.
Officials mentioned lead, nitrogen and sulfuric acids as concerning chemicals during the Monday press conference.
The City of Beloit is assisting the Rockton community with water supply. The city is monitoring all water supply levels, but as a precaution, asks individuals to conserve water and hold off on non-essential water usage, including washing cars and sprinkling lawns. The City of Beloit is not currently in the evacuation area.
The Beloit Police Department is in contact with the National Weather Service in regards to the smoke plume which is headed directly south and is not currently projected to change directions, according to a Facebook post from the department on Monday evening.
This morning's forecast predicts northeast wind 5 to 10 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.