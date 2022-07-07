2022 has been a unique year when it comes to weather patterns and consequently farming has been affected.
In northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin there was heavy precipitation in the early spring, which delayed planting.
“Planting in some areas, (including Rock County), was delayed due to wet and cold spring conditions,” said Jordan Schuler, Regional Crop Educator for Rock County’s UW-Madison’s extension. “This delay has put the crops a little behind in growth. There is a risk with the early cold weather followed by hot, dry conditions for early tasseling in corn.”
Phillip Alberti, Commercial Agriculture Educator of Winnebago County’s Illinois Extension stressed the concern that the early precipitation brought.
“Northern Illinois was hit hard with snow and rain early in the spring season,” Alberti noted. “The early precipitation brought concern that it would prevent planting. At the time we were delayed several days, but luckily was able to recover.”
May turned out to be a drier month that made up for the heavy precipitation early on in Rock County.
“After the heavy percipitation going into May, farmers were able to recover and make up for the lost time,” Alberti said.
Shuler warn that this dry period can lead to more problems down the road.
“First in spring there were concerns of drought, then it became cold and wet which delayed planting and now we are in hot, dry conditions that if continued, could cause plant stress and affect yield,” Shuler said.
Shuler tresses that the recent rains can make a big difference.
“Recently we have got hit with storms that involve heavy winds and heavy rain that has caused flooding,” Alberti noted. “What we really need is steady rain with less wind. Having an inch to half an inch of rain throughout the month is better for the crops compared to heavy rain and winds that can damage crops.”
With an abnormal schedule of rain it makes the future uncertain.
“It is too early to tell how this will affect the crops and the harvesting later this year,” Alberti noted.
Top crops in both Winnebago County in Illinois and Rock County in Wisconsin are soybeans and corn.
“Rock County grows a lot of soybeans and corn, but there are also people growing and processing vegetables, like snap beans and peas,” Shuler said.
“Soybeans and corn are very close to being the largest type of crops grown in Winnebago County,” Alberti noted. “Corn tends to beat soybeans slightly as the top crop.”
Prices for supplies used by farmers have grown this season.
“This year in particular I have heard from a few farmers that they noticed a potential trend of people switching to planting soybeans instead of corn due to high fertilizer prices,” Shuler noted.