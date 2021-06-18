ROCKTON - Residents who were evacuated from their homes Monday due to environmental concerns relating to an industrial fire at the Chemtool site can return to their homes, it was announced today, Friday, June 18.
Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson announced the evacuation order for those living within a one-mile radius of the lubricant manufacturing plant can return to their homes. He said there will be guidelines residents will be asked to follow as they return to their homes.
Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department Administrator, said there are health precautions residents will be informed about, such as inspecting their air conditioning units before they are turned on, inspecting outdoor swimming pools and cleaning outdoor cooking grills. Guidelines for evacuees can be found at the health department's website at www.wchd.org/fire.
Martell said the soil, water and air samples collected over the last few days came back indicating no dangerous levels of chemicals. There were 40 samples sent to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency lab in Springfield, she said.
"They do not have the compounds or chemicals that would cause any concern," she said. "But, there will be ongoing testing at various sites."
Martell and Wilson said they were happy to announce the lifting of the evacuation order.
"I imagine it's been very stressful for them," Martell said of the evacuees.
Wilson said investigations have indicated no suspicious or criminal activity in relation to the fire. He said there will be a review of the fire and the firefighting activities once the fire is completely out.
The fire started early Monday morning. Although smoke and particulate from the fire have reduced over the last few days, there still are hot spots on the site and fire suppression activity continues. He did say firefighting activity was suspended for a short time Thursday due to weather conditions, but they have resumed.
The private firefighting company hired by Lubrizol, the owner of Chemtool, remains on the site using foam in fire suppression efforts. The foam currently used is a water soluble version which has been used on the fire since Tuesday. On Tuesday, EPA officials and Wilson asked the private firefighting firm, U.S. Fire Pump based in Louisiana, to stop using a fire suppression foam that contained polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) which could raise environmental concerns if it entered groundwater or the nearby Rock River. The use of that foam was discontinued Tuesday. There was a breach in a tank containing fire suppression foam on Thursday and some of that foam entered the Rock River, but Wilson said that was the water soluble foam and U.S. Fire Pump officials removed it from the water.
Craig Thomas of the U.S. EPA said buoys have been set up in the Rock River as a secondary barrier to ensure no chemicals or debris moves downstream. Trenches have been established around the Chemtool site as a primary method of preventing any chemicals or impurities from entering the waterways.
South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher said summer school classes at the South Beloit High School were suspended for three days starting on Monday when the fire started. However, the summer school classes shifted to online learning. The summer school session will be extended because of the short interruption, he said.