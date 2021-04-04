ROCKTON TOWNSHIP—Newcomer Angelo Eterno is challenging incumbent Paul Williams for the position of Rockton Township Supervisor.
Williams, 58, hopes to be elected for another term. He is serving his third term as supervisor. Prior to that he served a total of nine years as trustee.
“It’s a way to give back to the people of the township,” he said. “We are trying to move forward.”
Williams said he hopes to help the township restore the civic center at 203 W. Main St. A new roof was put the center last year and the exterior will be fixed this year.
“It needs updating and restoration to make it an economical gathering place for the community,” he said.
Williams is an union electrician. He is married to Val and they have two grown sons. He graduated from the Northwestern Electrical Apprenticeship Program.
His opponent Angelo Eterno, 53, who said he is running to make a difference, help people, make staff accountable for their job duties and to have more financial oversight. He said the township should have a website and be more responsive staff.
“The township needs new blood and new ideas,” Eterno added.
He said he wants to clean up and improve areas of the township.
Eterno has been a Harlem school bus driver for the past 12 years.
“If I can lead a group of kids, I can run a group of office workers,” he said.
Prior to his present job, he worked in a factory. He graduated from West High School in Rockford. He and his wife Ginger has a grown daughter and son and they run a grave digging business together.
“I’m not a political person, I just want to make a difference,” he said.