ROCKTON – Air and water samples taken around the site of a massive fire at the Chemtool lubrican plant in Rockton Township show no negative impact from the fire, according to a news release from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).
State and local officials continue to work on clean up and remediation efforts surrounding the Chemtool site.
The IEPA, along with members from the Illinois National Guard (ILNG), have taken a variety of samples including ash, wipe, runoff, and river samples from around the site of the fire as well as in the immediate area. All but one sample, a wipe sample located in close proximity to the Chemtool property, tested below the residential exposure limit. Illinois EPA also collected samples from various locations in the community water supply following the fire. Each of the wells used as source water for Rockton residents were sampled, along with the finished water storage tank located adjacent to the fire. All samples were found to be in compliance with applicable drinking water and groundwater samples. No negative impacts to the community water supply were identified.
“After learning about the Chemtool fire in Rockton, I activated the Illinois National Guard and multiple other state agencies mobilized to provide resources and support to local authorities, working together with the shared goal of preserving the health and safety of community residents,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we have in the days following the emergency, my administration will continue to work closely with local stakeholders as the community recovers.”
Water sampling was conducted to determine whether runoff from the incident resulted in water quality impacts to the Rock River. Only one sample on the Rock River exceeded Illinois Pollution Control Board (IPCB) water quality standards, which has been documented by Illinois EPA. The increased level of carbon disulfide would decrease through streamflow. All sample results and further descriptions of sampling are available on the Illinois EPA website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/community-relations/sites/Chemtool/Pages/default.aspx.
The fire at Chemtool started on June 14 and continued to burn for several days. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began collecting air samples on June 14. The U.S. EPA established a website for its Chemtool response work, including air quality data, which can be found at https://response.epa.gov/site/site_profile.aspx?site_id=15241.
Illinois EPA has worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Winnebago County Health Department to provide sampling information in an effort to provide further guidance to the public on any potential health impacts.
“As our investigation continues, Illinois EPA remains committed to community residents and local leaders as we look to the remediation phase of this devastating fire,” said Illinois EPA Director John Kim. “Illinois EPA is also working closely with Attorney General Raoul’s Office to ensure the full impact of this fire is documented and the company implements an approved plan to remove any hazardous material from the site.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has brought in experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) to augment the efforts of the local health department to monitor and identify potential health effects as a result of the fire.
One tool used in this initiative is an online health survey issued by the Winnebago County Health Department. Residents are encouraged to complete this survey, or call the established hotline at 815-972-7300, to help health officials better serve the community following this event. The local health department asks that the survey be completed by July 15.
State agencies have been collaborative partners with the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) to offer assistance, guidance, and recommendations during response efforts. The week of the incident, state agencies often met twice a day to discuss sampling plans, air monitoring results and a path forward for residents.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and Illinois IEPA were instrumental in intervening with local officials and the contractor hired by Chemtool to halt the use of fluorinated firefighting foam to suppress the fire. Continued use of the foam could have led to contamination occurring in soil and groundwater, a health risk for local residents. A breach of foam from firefighting equipment was observed on the Rock River on June 17. U.S. EPA’s on-scene coordinator has stated that booms placed around the foam were successful in containing the breach, and additional samples were taken from the area with no contaminants detected.
The IEPA has referred the case to the Illinois Attorney General for legal action against the company. This referral cites violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations related to chemical fire and release of pollutants to the atmosphere.