ROSCOE—Repairs to the Elevator Road Bridge over Interstate 90 have been complete and the bridge will reopen today.
Improvements on the Elevator Road Bridge included reconstructing portions of the bridge deck and beam replacement. Up to 2,300 vehicles use the Elevator Road Bridge daily.
The local crossroad bridges are being repaired to extend the life of the structures and the repairs are being done in coordination with the repairs on I-90 between Rockton Road and the Kishwaukee River Bridge.
Work to compete the mainline roadway repairs on I-90 will continue through the end of the year. Repairs include improvements to asphalt pavement and shoulders, as well as concrete pavement near the South Beloit Toll Plaza.