WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a man were both injured Saturday evening after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance report in unincorporated Winnebago County.
The deputy arrived on scene at around 5:45 p.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive. The domestic situation escalated, and the deputy shot the suspect, a department news release said.
Further details about the incident, including the order of events leading to the shooting, were not available as of 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Both the deputy and the suspect were transported to a Rockford hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The 2100 block of Bellwort Drive is near the intersection of Charles Street and Mulford Road in southeastern Winnebago County.
The Winnebago-Bonne County Integrity task force is investigating the incident.