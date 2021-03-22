MACHESNEY PARK—A 2-year-old boy who had fallen into the Rock River Monday now is in a Rockford Hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 11:40 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of Northway Park Road in Machesney Park. Deputies were told a child had fallen into the river, and they called for assistance from the LovesPark, North Park and Rockford fire departments.
After several minutes, divers were able to locate the boy. Paramedics immediately began life saving measures. The child was transported to a Rockford hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a follow up investigation.