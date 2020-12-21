SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams dispatched throughout the state to provide COVID-19 testing services.
There is no cost for the tests, but people are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one.
Mobile sites and dates in the area are as follows:
- Boone County, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24 at the Boone County Administration campus, 1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere.
- Ogle County, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 26 and 27 at the Ogle County Health Department, 907 Pines Road, Oregon.
- DeKalb County, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb.
For more information, go to the website at www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.