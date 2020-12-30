Rock County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 12,023 cases and 114 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 64,228 negative tests have been completed and 10,830 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 1,079 active cases in the county as of Wednesday.
Rock County had a 38% test positivity rate on Wednesday, as the statewide seven-day test positivity average sits at 9.2%. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County decreased to 24 admissions on Wednesday, down from 33 on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 32,956 cases and 182 deaths; Green County reported 2,314 cases and 10 deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,603 cases and 89 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,755 cases and 35 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 477,292 cases and 4,818 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 126 admissions on Wednesday as 21,207 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.2% as an estimated 27,729 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 80 new cases and six additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 23,840 cases and 341 deaths. The Winnebago County Health Department reported on Wednesday the county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 9.6%.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 5,027 cases and 60 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,577 cases and 74 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,061 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,215 cases and 46 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 7,374 cases and 178 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 955,380 cases and 16,357 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 8.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 19.65 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 340,956 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.