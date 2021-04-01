ROCKFORD — Another set of human remains was found in Rockford Wednesday, the fourth case of skeletal remains being found in the area in the last few weeks. However, Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the incidents of do not appear to be connected.
Newburg and Mill roads
The coroner’s office reported skeletal remains were found on Wednesday, near a wooded area of Mill and Newburg roads in Rockford. Hintz confirmed skeletal remains of an unidentified person were found, but said it’s too soon in the investigation to have any clear answers related to sex, medical history or the presence of foul play.
Village of Roscoe
On March 2, the remains of a Harvard woman who was reported missing since Jan. 26 were found at a storage unit in Roscoe. Authorities identified Michelle Arnold-Boesinger, 33, as the deceased individual. The investigation is being conducted by many law enforcement agencies including Roscoe Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. No cause or manner of death has been made public.
Hintz said the coroner’s office is waiting on toxicology and microbiology reports to come back before releasing further information.
U.S. Highway 20 and Eleventh Street
On March 9, the coroner’s office found skeletal remains near Highway 20 and Eleventh Street in Rockford. Hintz said Wednesday his office coordinated with a forensic pathologist to determine the person’s identity, but results are pending with the remains being currently under review by a forensic anthropological team in Indiana.
“We’re looking at a minimum of 6 to 8 weeks before we determine any clear answers,” Hintz said. “We still have to wait.”
Auburn Street
On March 23, skeletal remains of a person were found in the 3600 block of Auburn Street in Rockford. After an investigation in partnership with the Mendota Police Department, the coroner’s office determined the remains were of Wesley Shaver, of Mendota, who was reported missing on Oct. 2, 2020.
Authorities said the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature with an official cause of death set to be announced by Hintz at a later date.
Hintz said his office investigates reports of skeletal remains being found nearly every year, noting that the recent incidents “just happen to be right in a row.”
“If we continue to see more, then we need to stop and reconsider,” Hintz said. “The investigations are still so fresh, we just don’t have definitive answers yet. But I do not think these are connected in any way. In my opinion, it’s sheer coincidence.”
Through the investigations, Hintz urged Stateline Area residents be patient and await further developments.
“Science takes time,” Hintz stressed. “We have to be patient. It’s not like CSI. We aren’t going to know what happened in 59 minutes or less. We will continue to be methodical in our approach and work in close partnership with all investigating agencies.”